Spat Revolution

The Immersive Audio Revolution
From Creation to Real-time Immersive Delivery
Empowering artists, sound-designers and sound-engineers virtually unlimited possibilities to design, create and mix an outstanding real-time immersive experience.
For a wide-span of Immersive creation and production use cases
- Live concert production and diffusion
- Music mixing for multi rendering format
- Sound design for film, music and theatre
- AR/VR production
- Audio for gaming
- Binaural for artist monitoring and audience experience
- Spatial audio composition for sound installations
- 360 audio/video production
- Scientific research and development
- Audio-visual immersive experience installations
- Corporate events and installations.
- Interactive sound creations & environmental sound
- Broadcasting 3D audio shows and concerts
Bring a sense of space and depth to your mix with the next generation audio mixing concepts
A revolutionary object & perceptual immersive mixing tool redefining the way of mixing where you intuitively position objects in spaces and let the acoustic signature of the room build the desired depth
Bring your various audio sources as objects moving into a virtual space in a output format agnostic way while allowing you to create acoustic space (reverberation) with localized reflections.
It simply means spaciousness to your mix from multiple sound source formats supported.
- Mono, stereo or multi-channel objects
- A-Format microphone support with input transcoder
- Sennheiser Ambeo
- Soundfield ST250, ST450 and SPS200
- Core Sound TetraMic
- DPA-4 Microphone
- Oktava MK4012
- Rode NT SF1
- High Order Ambisonic (HOA) 2D/3D, Up to 7th order with input transcoder
- AmbiX (SN2D/SN3D, ACN)
- B-Format (FUMA, FMH)
- Input transcoder with;
- FUMA, MaxN, N2D/N3D, SN2D/SN3D normalization option
- ACN, FMH and SID sorting options
- Yaw, Pitch Roll control
The most wanted Panning methods and Spatialization techniques at your fingertips
Render for various deliverables
Audio is literally living a paradigm shift, moving beyond stereo to various spatial audio techniques. At the core of SPAT Revolution is a desire not to impose on panning methods and spatialization techniques rather to offer a wide range of possibilities, including panning techniques for working with audiences in wide areas not confined to traditional sweet spots for live and installation setups.
Being for improving the frontal resolution for concert diffusion, to immerse the audience with surround audio, to render to any channel-based or scene-based formats, to deliver spatial audio over headphones, SPAT Revolution simply opens up to the most advanced techniques and brings them to your fingertips.
Channel-based Formats
Scene-based Formats
From decades of groundbreaking research at Ircam
SPAT Revolution is the result of a successful partnership between FLUX:: Engineering and the French research institute Ircam (Institute for Research and Coordination in Acoustics/Music), created to make decades of groundbreaking research performed at Ircam available to the world in a format adapted for the workflow in the digital music and audio industry.
Designed to integrate into any workflow
Rapidly deploy and manage your object-based mix session using a simple setup wizard using your physical or virtual audio interface of choice as your hardware I/O or vastly expand your DAW’s capabilities using SPAT plugin suites (AAX, AU, VST) and audio pipe technology for software audio routing and parameters automation
Add remote integration using control devices, show control application, trajectory software and digital mixing consoles over the network, through the Open Sound Control (OSC) protocol.
Take advantage of ReaVolution, a Reaper package for SPAT Revolution facilitating the setup, integration, and workflow for immersive audio creation and production
- Use your audio interface of choice for real-time processing
- Integrate with virtually any DAW and External Controllers
- Use integration templates for various third-party tools
- ReaVolution, A 100% Freeware customization of Reaper available to users to make the integration of SPAT Immersive workflow
- Live Console template for Avid VENUE S6L, DiGiCo SD and SSL Live
- Configure with a simple Setup Wizard to rapidly create sessions with your desired formats.
- Manage your speaker arrangements from predefined to custom..
- Input naming and I/O matrix windows for configuring hardware patches
- Drag and Drop module feature
Main Features
Two license options to choose from
SPAT Revolution Essential
SPAT Revolution Ultimate
|Single virtual room environment
|Multi virtual room environments
|Deliver channel-base, binaural and ambisonic up to 3rd order
|Deliver simultaneously for channel-base, binaural and ambisonic up to 7th order
|Channel-based predefined and custom setups up to 12ch. (including Dolby Atmos)
|Channel-based predefined and custom setups up to 64ch
|Up to 32 source audio channels
|Unlimited audio channels
|Ambisonic 1st order source (2)
|Ambisonic up to 7th order (HOA)
|Virtualization of speaker setup (binaural monitoring)
|Multi environment virtualization (binaural monitoring)
|HRTF Library of 12 models
|Complete HRTF Listen library and SOFA import
|OSC integration
|OSC and RTTrPM tracking integration
|Predefined OSC transformation presets
|Custom OSC transformation
|Simple setup management
|Complete flexible module setup configuration
|Up to 96Khz
|Up to 384Khz
|Nebula Spatial Spectrogram
Available as perpetual or subscription licenses – Educational program offer available.
Advanced Features
Speaker Configuration Management
- Import speaker arrangements from simulation software of Adamson Blueprint AV, CODA Audio, Nexo NS-1, d&b audiotechnik, EASE, or simply, from Excel
- Speaker arrangement panning tips and validation guidelines
- Per speaker channel mute option in the virtual room
- Modify your speaker arrangements with offset, mirror, scale and many more transformations
- Add speakers in batches with various uniform distribution types
- Insert background images of various size to your room arrangement with scaling and offset options
Objects, Snapshots and Transformation
Deploy new ways to manage your object-based mix with the snapshot system. Change an audio mix scene with snapshot recall with interpolation time done manually, via OSC or with touch remote control (ex: Lemur). To facilitate transformations like moving sources, source transform feature, with an interpolation time, allows you to manipulate sources/objects positions
- Virtual mixing room environment with source and speaker name tag
- Snapshot system giving the ability to create static images and recall with interpolation time
- Source transformation for source/object action with interpolation time
- iOS remote templates (Lemur) for touch interface to controlling sources and snapshots (with Multi-touch template)
Powerful OSC interpreter and Real-time tracking system
- 8 OSC Connections
- BlackTrax Real Time Tracking RTTrPM Protocol input (Ultimate only)
- Sources and Listener positions tracking in 6 DOF
- IRCAM ADMix, Spat and Meyer SpaceMap Go OSC grammar on input.
- ADM-OSC support on input and output
- OSC Output options for Auto-Bundle and Touch/Release messages
- OSC presets for SPAT plug-ins, Lemur controllers, Avid S6L, Digico, SSL Live and ADM-OSC
- OSC transformation allowing for value rescaling, offsetting, converting and much more (Pre-defined presets with Essential license)
- Use control OSC messages (index -1) for active selection.
Encoding and Decoding with Transcoding Modules
SPAT Revolution objects stream type can span from many types of microphones, arrays, HOA captures, and from any type of pre-produced stems. It can render content in HOA up to 7th order. Supporting a vast range of stream formats, transcoder modules allow modification of the channel count of the stream passing through it, depending on the format transfer being requested. For example, transcoding from Ambisonic B-Format into a Channel Based 3D Cube involves a four-channel Ambisonic stream getting transcoded into an eight-channel stream grouped and treated as a specific speaker configuration.
See Specifications for SPAT Revolution Essential limitations.
A-Format microphone support:
- Sennheiser Ambeo
- Soundfield
- Core Sound
- DPA Oktava
- Røde
Steam type Input to Output transcoding
- A-Format to B-Format
- A/B-Format to Channel Based
- A/B-Format to HOA
- B-Format to UHJ
- Binaural to Transaural
- Channel Based (C.B) to Channel Based; Channel splitter aggregator
- HOA to Channel-based
- HOA to HOA for conversion of normalization, channel-arrangement, 2D/3D
- HOA presets for AmbiX, A & B-Format
- Mid/Side (MS) to Channel Based
- UHJ to B-Format
Decoding Methods:
- Projection
- Regularized Pseudo-Inverse
- Energy preserving
- AllRad
- Improved AllRAD
Decoding Type:
- Basic
- InPhase
- MaxRe
- BasicMaxRe
- MaxReInPhase
- InPhaseMaxRe type
Normalization options:
- N2D/N3D
- SN2D/SN3D
- FuMa
- MaxN
Sorting options:
- ACN
- SID
- FMH
Multi-Virtual Room (Ultimate Only)
In SPAT Revolution the source objects are spatialized inside virtual rooms with spatial positioning, panning, reverberation and output format taken into consideration when calculating the output rendering.
In order to encompass various different workflows or render different deliverables, multiple rooms can be created and used simultaneously, in parallel, with individual independent output formats.
Summing this up is the ability to binaurally monitor (virtualize) a scene from a channel based output, giving an impression of how the mix might sound diffused by a particular speaker arrangement (including the space between speakers and gain characteristics belonging to selected panning types).
Unique Nebula Spatial Spectrogram (Ultimate Only)
Nebula is a technology adapted from FLUX:: Analyzer System, simulating how sound sources localize their sound over different speaker setups, providing a unique representation of the sound-field, in terms of spectral content and localization, in real-time inside the 3D virtual room display.
Features
|Essential
|Ultimate
|Setup Wizard
✓
✓
|Module configuration and manual setup management (Add, Remove and Duplicate)
✘
✓
|Multi virtual room environments
Single Room
✓
|Acoustic Simulation / Reverbaration
✓
✓
|Channel-Based delivery
Up to 12 channel arrangements (including Dolby Atmos 7.1.4)
Up to 64 channel arrangements
|Binaural delivery
✓
✓
|Ambisonic (HOA) delivery
Up to 3rd order
Up to 7th order
|Mid-Side M/S delivery
✘
✓
|Ambisonic sources with trancoders
Up to 2 x 1st order sources
Unrestricted
|Binaural Monitoring
Single
Multiple
|Near Field Binaural , Spherical Head Model, Snow Man Model binaural mode
✘
✓
|HRTF Library
12 Predefined
Complete HRTF Listen library
|HRTF Import of SOFA files
✘
Import and Export manager
|OSC Integration
✓
✓
|OSC Transformation presets
✓
✓
|Custom OSC Transformation
Only predefined OSC transform presets with scale
✓
|RTTrPM Tracking intergration
✘
✓
|Channel-based to Channel-based splitter aggregator
✘
✓
|Binaural – Transaural – Binaural transcoding
✘
✓
|Engine Audio Processing and Automation calibration
✘
✓
|Nebula Spatial Spectrogram
✘
✓
|Terminal Commands
Terminal activity log only
✓
|Panning
|Essential
|Ultimate
|XY/AB/StereoPan with 7 Stereo panning law options
✓
✓
|Delta Pan (Not yet available)
✓
✓
|XY/AB/StereoPan with 7 Stereo panning law options
✓
✓
|VBP – Vector Based Panning
Dualband only
VBAP, VBIB, DualBand
|LBAP – Layer Based Amplitude Panning
✓
✓
|DBAP – Distance Based Amplitude Panning
✓
✓
|KNN – K Nearest Neighbour
✓
✓
|AEP – Ambisonic Equivalent Panning
✘
✓
|WFS – Wave Field Synthesis
✘
To Be Announced
|Ambisonic / HOA
|Essential
|Ultimate
|Ambisonic (HOA) delivery
Up to 3rd order
Up to 7th order
|HOA Preset: AmbiX, B-Format, SPAT Room and Custom
✓
✓
|N2D/N3D, SN2D/SN3D, FuMa, MAxN Normalization
✓
✓
|ACN, FMH and SID Sorting
✓
✓
|Projection, Regularized Pseudo-Inverse ,Energy preserving, AllRad, Improved AllRAD decoding methods
AllRad Only
✓
|Basic, InPhase, MaxRe, BasicMaxRe, MaxReInPhase, InPhaseMaxRe type decoding type
Basic Only
✓
|UHJ Stream type support
✘
✓
Availability
|Essential
|Ultimate
|SPAT Revolution standalone application Windows and MacOS
✓
✓
|SPAT Plugins (Send, Return and Room), AU, AAX, AAX VENUE and VST2
✓
✓
Software Licence Requirements
|Essential
|Ultimate
|Ilok account required
✓
✓
|Machine authorization is supported
✓
✓
|iLok USB Smart Key support (From 2nd gen)
✓
✓
|iLok Cloud support
✓
✓
|Simultaneous authorizations (2)
Single activation
✓
|SPAT Essential license
✓
Included in SPAT Ultimate bundle
|SPAT Ultimate license
✘
Included in SPAT Ultimate bundle
OS Compatibility
|Essential
|Ultimate
|Windows – 7 SP1, 8.1 and 10, all in 64 bits only.
✓
✓
|macOS (Intel) – All versions from 10.13 (64bit only), macOs Big Sur compliant.
✓
✓
Hardware Recommendations and Requirements
|Essential
|Ultimate
|Specifications Listed Below
✓
✓
Single Computer (Creative Station with DAW and Spat Revolution)
Single computer systems can provide a great option for portability but come with the importance of having a performing computer. As Spat Revolution comes with a 3D graphic engine where audio objects are manipulated, GPU resources are required.
Base system / Portable Computer
- Processing: Intel Core i9-9900K, i7-9700K or equivalent. Intel 8th generation or greater processor. (Minimum 6 cores – 8 prefered), 8 MB Cache.
- System Memory: 16 minimum GB DDR4 (32 preferred when integrating with DAW and Spat Revolution on the same machine with local audio path – LAP)
- Chipset: High-quality / Professional mainboard such as Intel® Z370 Chipset
- Graphic: GeForce GTX 1060 – 4GB GDDR5 Graphic Memory or greater (Graphic card fully supporting OpenGL 2.0 is required. USB displays are not supported)
- Audio Interfaces: Mac OS X: Core Audio compatible interface or virtual sound card, Windows: ASIO compatible interface or virtual sound card. Preferred interface: USB 3 Audio interface
- OS: Mac OS High Sierra, Mojave or Catalina. Windows Pro 10 64-bit.
Hardware for Live Productions (Dedicated Spat Revolution Computer)
- Recommended audio interfaces:
- Dante PCIe interfaces from Yamaha, Focusrite, or any Dante PCIe high-density card.
- RME Digiface AVB, USB 3 Audio interface
- RME Madi HDSPe MADI FX or MADIface XT.
- Recommended Spat workstation system:
- Intel® Xeon® W family W-2200 or W-3200 Series CPU (preferred), E-22xx, or equivalent. Higher core speed. Minimum 8 Cores, 12 MB Cache
- Chipset: Professional workstation chipset C422, C621, or equivalent.
- System Memory: 32 – 64 GB. A system with ECC support preferred.
- Graphic: Professional NVIDIA Quadro P4000 or equivalent – 8GB GDDR5 Graphic Memory (Graphic card with full support for OpenGL 2.0)
- Network: Dual network interface (NIC) – Intel I210-T1 or equivalent
- OS drive (Operating System): NVMe Internal SSD
- Audio Projects Hard Drive: No specifics. For redundant systems, only certified RAID systems should be used.
- OS: Mac OS High Sierra, Mojave, or Catalina. Windows Pro 10 64-bit. Real-Time optimized OS.
- Mac OS X: OpenGL 2.0 required – Mac Pro 1.1 & Mac Pro 2.1 are not supported.
- Windows: If your computer has an ATi or NVidia graphics card, please assure the latest graphic drivers from the ATi or NVidia website are installed.
Processing
|Essential
|Ultimate
|32/64-bits internal floating point processing.
✓
✓
|Sampling rate up to 384 kHz, Block size buffer starting at 16 blocks (hardware dependant)
Up to 96kHZ
Up to 384kHZ
|Unlimited number of Input and Output (Hardware and audio interface dependant).
32 audio sources
✓
|Spat Revolution – Send / Room / Return plugins
See Plugin Specifications Page.
Plugins Compatibility
Spat Revolution
Stand alone Application
Send / Return / Room Plugins Compatiblity
Mac OS and Windows