Spat Revolution

The Immersive Audio Revolution

From Creation to Real-time Immersive Delivery

Empowering artists, sound-designers and sound-engineers virtually unlimited possibilities to design, create and mix an outstanding real-time immersive experience.

(Éléphantmat – crédit Photo Louis Lefranc)

For a wide-span of Immersive creation and production use cases

  • Live concert production and diffusion
  • Music mixing for multi rendering format
  • Sound design for film, music and theatre
  • AR/VR production
  • Audio for gaming
  • Binaural for artist monitoring and audience experience
  • Spatial audio composition for sound installations
  • 360 audio/video production
  • Scientific research and development
  • Audio-visual immersive experience installations
  • Corporate events and installations.
  • Interactive sound creations & environmental sound
  • Broadcasting 3D audio shows and concerts

Bring a sense of space and depth to your mix with the next generation audio mixing concepts

A revolutionary object & perceptual immersive mixing tool redefining the way of mixing where you intuitively position objects in spaces and let the acoustic signature of the room build the desired depth

Bring your various audio sources as objects moving into a virtual space in a output format agnostic way while allowing you to create acoustic space (reverberation) with localized reflections.

It simply means spaciousness to your mix from multiple sound source formats supported.

  • Mono, stereo or multi-channel objects
  • A-Format microphone support with input transcoder
    • Sennheiser Ambeo
    • Soundfield ST250, ST450 and SPS200
    • Core Sound TetraMic
    • DPA-4 Microphone
    • Oktava MK4012
    • Rode NT SF1
  • High Order Ambisonic  (HOA) 2D/3D, Up to 7th order with input transcoder 
    • AmbiX (SN2D/SN3D, ACN)
    • B-Format (FUMA, FMH)
    • Input transcoder with;
      • FUMA, MaxN, N2D/N3D, SN2D/SN3D normalization option
      • ACN, FMH and SID sorting options
      • Yaw, Pitch Roll control

The most wanted Panning methods and Spatialization techniques at your fingertips

Render for various deliverables

Audio is literally living a paradigm shift, moving beyond stereo to various spatial audio techniques.  At the core of SPAT Revolution is a desire not to impose on panning methods and spatialization techniques rather to offer a wide range of possibilities,  including panning techniques for working with audiences in wide areas not confined to traditional sweet spots for live and installation setups.

Being for improving the frontal resolution for concert diffusion, to immerse the audience with surround audio, to render to any channel-based or scene-based formats, to deliver spatial audio over headphones, SPAT Revolution simply opens up to the most advanced techniques and brings them to your fingertips.

 

Channel-based Formats
  • Stereo with various pan law options, XY and AB
  • Multi-channel system using position or direction based panning techniques
    • Basic Angular
    • Distance-based amplitude panning (DBAP) for equal intensity panning
    • K Nearest Neighbour (KNN)
    • Layer-based amplitude panning (LBAP) such as the ones used in typical panners (Ex: Dolby)
    • Speaker-placement correction amplitude panning (SPCAP)
    • Vector-based panning (VBAP, VBIP, DualBandVBP)
Scene-based Formats
  • High Order Ambisonic  (HOA) 2D/3D, Up to 7th order
    • AmbiX, B-Format and SPAT Room presets
    • FUMA, MaxN, N3D, SN3D Normalization option
    • ACN, FMH and SID Sorting options
  • Binaural audio using HRTF library
  • Binaural audio with nearfield effect using HRTF (Ultimate only)
  • Binaural audio using spherical head or snowman model (Ultimate only)
  • Mid-Side (MS)

From decades of groundbreaking research at Ircam

SPAT Revolution is the result of a successful partnership between FLUX:: Engineering and the French research institute Ircam (Institute for Research and Coordination in Acoustics/Music), created to make decades of groundbreaking research performed at Ircam available to the world in a format adapted for the workflow in the digital music and audio industry.

Designed to integrate into any workflow

Rapidly deploy and manage your object-based mix session using a simple setup wizard using your physical or virtual audio interface of choice as your hardware I/O or vastly expand your DAW’s capabilities using SPAT plugin suites (AAX, AU, VST) and audio pipe technology for software audio routing and parameters automation

Add remote integration using control devices, show control application, trajectory software and digital mixing consoles over the network, through the Open Sound Control (OSC) protocol.

Take advantage of ReaVolution, a Reaper package for SPAT Revolution facilitating the setup, integration, and workflow for immersive audio creation and production

  • Use your audio interface of choice for real-time processing
  • Integrate with virtually any DAW and External Controllers 
  • Use integration templates for various third-party tools
  • ReaVolution, A  100% Freeware customization of Reaper available to users to make the integration of SPAT Immersive workflow
  • Live Console template for Avid VENUE S6L, DiGiCo SD and SSL Live
  • Configure with a simple Setup Wizard to rapidly create sessions with your desired formats.
  • Manage your speaker arrangements from predefined to custom..
  • Input naming and I/O matrix windows for configuring hardware patches
  • Drag and Drop module feature

Main Features

Two license options to choose from

SPAT Revolution Essential

 

SPAT Revolution Ultimate

Single virtual room environment Multi virtual room environments
Deliver channel-base, binaural and ambisonic up to 3rd order Deliver simultaneously for channel-base, binaural and ambisonic up to 7th order
Channel-based predefined and custom setups up to 12ch. (including Dolby Atmos) Channel-based  predefined and custom setups up to 64ch
Up to 32 source audio channels Unlimited audio channels
Ambisonic 1st order source (2) Ambisonic up to 7th order (HOA)
Virtualization of speaker setup (binaural monitoring) Multi environment virtualization (binaural monitoring)
HRTF Library of 12 models Complete HRTF Listen library and SOFA import
OSC integration  OSC and RTTrPM tracking integration
Predefined OSC transformation presets Custom OSC transformation 
Simple setup management  Complete flexible module setup configuration
Up to 96Khz     Up to 384Khz
  Nebula Spatial Spectrogram

 


Available as perpetual or subscription licenses – Educational program offer available.

See complete specification Here

Advanced Features

Speaker Configuration Management
  • Import speaker arrangements from simulation software of Adamson Blueprint AV, CODA Audio, Nexo NS-1, d&b audiotechnik, EASE, or simply, from Excel
  • Speaker arrangement panning tips and validation guidelines
  • Per speaker channel mute option in the virtual room
  • Modify your speaker arrangements with offset, mirror, scale and many more transformations
  • Add speakers in batches with various uniform distribution types
  • Insert background images of various size to your room arrangement with scaling and offset options

Objects, Snapshots and Transformation

Deploy new ways to manage your object-based mix with the snapshot system. Change an audio mix scene with snapshot recall with interpolation time done manually, via OSC or with touch remote control (ex: Lemur). To facilitate transformations like moving sources, source transform feature, with an interpolation time, allows you to manipulate sources/objects positions

  • Virtual mixing room environment with source and speaker name tag 
  • Snapshot system giving the ability to create static images and recall with interpolation time
  • Source transformation for source/object action with interpolation time
  • iOS remote templates (Lemur) for touch interface to controlling sources and snapshots (with Multi-touch template)

Transform Sources

Powerful OSC interpreter and Real-time tracking system
  • 8 OSC Connections
  • BlackTrax Real Time Tracking RTTrPM Protocol input (Ultimate only)
  • Sources and Listener positions tracking in 6 DOF
  • IRCAM ADMix, Spat and Meyer SpaceMap Go OSC grammar on input.
  • ADM-OSC support on input and output
  • OSC Output options for Auto-Bundle and Touch/Release messages
  • OSC presets for SPAT plug-ins, Lemur controllers, Avid S6L, Digico, SSL Live and ADM-OSC
  • OSC transformation allowing for value rescaling, offsetting, converting and much more (Pre-defined presets with Essential license)
  • Use control OSC messages (index -1) for active selection.

Encoding and Decoding with Transcoding Modules

SPAT Revolution objects stream type can span from many types of microphones, arrays, HOA captures, and from any type of pre-produced stems. It can render content in HOA up to 7th order. Supporting a vast range of stream formats, transcoder modules allow modification of the channel count of the stream passing through it, depending on the format transfer being requested. For example, transcoding from Ambisonic B-Format into a Channel Based 3D Cube involves a four-channel Ambisonic stream getting transcoded into an eight-channel stream grouped and treated as a specific speaker configuration.

See Specifications for SPAT Revolution Essential limitations.

A-Format microphone support:

  • Sennheiser Ambeo
  • Soundfield
  • Core Sound
  • DPA Oktava 
  • Røde

Steam type Input to Output transcoding

  • A-Format to B-Format
  • A/B-Format to Channel Based
  • A/B-Format to HOA
  • B-Format to UHJ
  • Binaural to Transaural
  • Channel Based (C.B) to Channel Based; Channel splitter aggregator
  • HOA to Channel-based
  • HOA to HOA for conversion of normalization, channel-arrangement, 2D/3D 
  • HOA presets for AmbiX, A & B-Format 
  • Mid/Side (MS) to Channel Based
  • UHJ to B-Format

Decoding Methods:

  • Projection
  • Regularized Pseudo-Inverse
  • Energy preserving
  • AllRad
  • Improved AllRAD

Decoding Type:

  • Basic
  • InPhase
  • MaxRe
  • BasicMaxRe
  • MaxReInPhase
  • InPhaseMaxRe type

Normalization options:

  • N2D/N3D
  • SN2D/SN3D
  • FuMa
  • MaxN

Sorting options:

  • ACN
  • SID
  • FMH
Multi-Virtual Room (Ultimate Only)

In SPAT Revolution the source objects are spatialized inside virtual rooms with spatial positioning, panning, reverberation and output format taken into consideration when calculating the output rendering.

In order to encompass various different workflows or render different deliverables, multiple rooms can be created and used simultaneously, in parallel, with individual independent output formats.

Summing this up is the ability to binaurally monitor (virtualize) a scene from a channel based output, giving an impression of how the mix might sound diffused by a particular speaker arrangement (including the space between speakers and gain characteristics belonging to selected panning types).

Unique Nebula Spatial Spectrogram (Ultimate Only)

Nebula is a technology adapted from FLUX:: Analyzer System, simulating how sound sources localize their  sound over different speaker setups, providing a unique representation of the sound-field, in terms of spectral content and localization, in real-time inside the 3D virtual room display.

User Stories

Online User Guide

Spat Revolution Documentation

Essential Quick Start Guide

Spat Revolution Documentation

Additional Resources

Spat Revolution Release Notes

Technical Articles

Introducing ReaVolution – Integrating SPAT Revolution with Reaper

Orleans, France – March 2021 FLUX::Immersive has announced ReaVolution, a complete Immersive Audio creation and production package built to simplify the setup and integration of Spat Revolution Immersive software and Reaper DAW software. At the basis of ReaVolution is...

Spat Revolution and Dolby Atmos workflow

Spat Revolution and Dolby Atmos workflowMany users have asked us about the major differences between FLUX:: Immersive Spat Revolution and the Dolby Atmos Production Tools. Particularly with Dolby’s increased focus on music and emphasis on online distribution services...

Specifications

Features
EssentialUltimate
Setup Wizard
Module configuration and manual setup management (Add, Remove and Duplicate)
Multi virtual room environments
Single Room
Acoustic Simulation / Reverbaration
Channel-Based delivery
Up to 12 channel arrangements (including Dolby Atmos 7.1.4)
Up to 64 channel arrangements
Binaural delivery
Ambisonic (HOA) delivery
Up to 3rd order
Up to 7th order
Mid-Side M/S delivery
Ambisonic sources with trancoders
Up to 2 x 1st order sources
Unrestricted
Binaural Monitoring
Single
Multiple
Near Field Binaural , Spherical Head Model, Snow Man Model binaural mode
HRTF Library
12 Predefined
Complete HRTF Listen library
HRTF Import of SOFA files
Import and Export manager
OSC Integration
OSC Transformation presets
Custom OSC Transformation
Only predefined OSC transform presets with scale
RTTrPM Tracking intergration
Channel-based to Channel-based splitter aggregator
Binaural – Transaural – Binaural transcoding
Engine Audio Processing and Automation calibration
Nebula Spatial Spectrogram
Terminal Commands
Terminal activity log only
Panning
EssentialUltimate
XY/AB/StereoPan with 7 Stereo panning law options
Delta Pan (Not yet available)
XY/AB/StereoPan with 7 Stereo panning law options
VBP – Vector Based Panning
Dualband only
VBAP, VBIB, DualBand
LBAP – Layer Based Amplitude Panning
DBAP – Distance Based Amplitude Panning
KNN – K Nearest Neighbour
AEP – Ambisonic Equivalent Panning
WFS – Wave Field Synthesis
To Be Announced
Ambisonic / HOA
EssentialUltimate
Ambisonic (HOA) delivery
Up to 3rd order
Up to 7th order
HOA Preset: AmbiX, B-Format, SPAT Room and Custom
N2D/N3D, SN2D/SN3D, FuMa, MAxN Normalization
ACN, FMH and SID Sorting
Projection, Regularized Pseudo-Inverse ,Energy preserving, AllRad, Improved AllRAD decoding methods
AllRad Only
Basic, InPhase, MaxRe, BasicMaxRe, MaxReInPhase, InPhaseMaxRe type decoding type
Basic Only
UHJ Stream type support
Availability
 EssentialUltimate
SPAT Revolution standalone application Windows and MacOS
SPAT Plugins (Send, Return and Room), AU, AAX, AAX VENUE and VST2
Software Licence Requirements
 EssentialUltimate
Ilok account required
Machine authorization is supported
iLok USB Smart Key support (From 2nd gen)
iLok Cloud support
Simultaneous authorizations (2)
Single activation
SPAT Essential license
Included in SPAT Ultimate bundle
SPAT Ultimate license
Included in SPAT Ultimate bundle
OS Compatibility
 EssentialUltimate
Windows – 7 SP1, 8.1 and 10, all in 64 bits only.
macOS (Intel) – All versions from 10.13 (64bit only), macOs Big Sur compliant.
Hardware Recommendations and Requirements
 EssentialUltimate
Specifications Listed Below

 

Single Computer (Creative Station with DAW and Spat Revolution) 

Single computer systems can provide a great option for portability but come with the importance of having a performing computer. As Spat Revolution comes with a 3D graphic engine where audio objects are manipulated, GPU resources are required. 

Base system / Portable Computer

  • Processing: Intel Core i9-9900K, i7-9700K or equivalent. Intel 8th generation or greater processor. (Minimum 6 cores – 8 prefered), 8 MB Cache.
  • System Memory: 16 minimum GB DDR4 (32 preferred when integrating with DAW and Spat Revolution on the same machine with local audio path – LAP) 
  • Chipset: High-quality / Professional mainboard such as Intel® Z370 Chipset
  • Graphic: GeForce GTX 1060 – 4GB GDDR5 Graphic Memory or greater (Graphic card fully supporting OpenGL 2.0 is required. USB displays are not supported)
  • Audio Interfaces: Mac OS X: Core Audio compatible interface or virtual sound card, Windows: ASIO compatible interface or virtual sound card. Preferred interface: USB 3 Audio interface 
  • OS: Mac OS High Sierra, Mojave or Catalina. Windows Pro 10 64-bit.

Hardware for Live Productions (Dedicated Spat Revolution Computer)

  • Recommended audio interfaces:
    • Dante PCIe interfaces from Yamaha, Focusrite, or any Dante PCIe high-density card.
    • RME Digiface AVB, USB 3 Audio interface
    • RME Madi HDSPe MADI FX or MADIface XT.

  • Recommended Spat workstation system: 
    • Intel® Xeon® W family W-2200 or W-3200 Series CPU (preferred), E-22xx, or equivalent. Higher core speed. Minimum 8 Cores, 12 MB Cache
    • Chipset: Professional workstation chipset C422, C621, or equivalent. 
    • System Memory: 32 – 64 GB. A system with ECC support preferred.
    • Graphic: Professional NVIDIA Quadro P4000 or equivalent – 8GB GDDR5 Graphic Memory (Graphic card with full support for OpenGL 2.0) 
    • Network: Dual network interface (NIC) – Intel I210-T1 or equivalent 
    • OS drive (Operating System): NVMe Internal SSD
    • Audio Projects Hard Drive: No specifics. For redundant systems, only certified RAID systems should be used.
    • OS: Mac OS High Sierra, Mojave, or Catalina. Windows Pro 10 64-bit. Real-Time optimized OS.
  • Mac OS X: OpenGL 2.0 required – Mac Pro 1.1 & Mac Pro 2.1 are not supported.
  • Windows: If your computer has an ATi or NVidia graphics card, please assure the latest graphic drivers from the ATi or NVidia website are installed.
Processing
 EssentialUltimate
32/64-bits internal floating point processing.
Sampling rate up to 384 kHz, Block size buffer starting at 16 blocks (hardware dependant)
Up to 96kHZ
Up to 384kHZ
Unlimited number of Input and Output (Hardware and audio interface dependant).
32 audio sources
Spat Revolution – Send / Room / Return plugins
See Plugin Specifications Page.
Plugins Compatibility

Spat Revolution

Stand alone Application

Send / Return / Room Plugins Compatiblity
Mac OS and Windows

                           