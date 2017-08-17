Spat Revolution

Bring a sense of space and depth to your mix with the next generation audio mixing concepts

A revolutionary object & perceptual immersive mixing tool redefining the way of mixing where you intuitively position objects in spaces and let the acoustic signature of the room build the desired depth

Bring your various audio sources as objects moving into a virtual space in a output format agnostic way while allowing you to create acoustic space (reverberation) with localized reflections.

It simply means spaciousness to your mix from multiple sound source formats supported.